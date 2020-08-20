6 wounded in Gresham shooting

Six people were shot Wednesday at a gathering in Gresham on the South Side.

The group was outside about 11:30 p.m. at “a large gathering” in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the neck and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another man, 37, was struck in the head and taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition.

Three other victims were all in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 17-year-old boy was grazed in the head, while two men, 21 and 29, were struck in the back and leg, respectively.

Another man, 28, was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was also in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.