6-year-old girl dies in crash near Plainfield, driver charged with DUI

A Joliet man is charged with driving under the influence of drugs after allegedly driving through a stop sign Tuesday morning and crashing into a car, killing a 6-year-old girl west of Plainfield.

The man, 34, ran the stop sign around 11:50 a.m. at Grove Road and Illinois Route 126 and struck the passenger side of a Chevrolet Malibu, Illinois State Police said.

A 6-year-old Joliet girl was thrown from the Malibu. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

The drivers of both cars were hospitalized.

The man was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis, disobeying a stop sign, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.