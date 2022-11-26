60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home

A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning.

Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and right thigh and was pronounced dead short after.

The offender dropped the handgun and fled the house, but he was later arrested by responding officers in the immediate area.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident and have recovered the weapon from the scene.