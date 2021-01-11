61-year-old woman missing from Lyons may be in danger: sheriff’s office

article

The Cook County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help finding a 61-year-old woman who went missing Friday from west suburban Lyons.

Louise Fortune was last seen about 1 p.m. leaving the American Inn & Suites Motel, 6401 S. Joliet Rd., in unincorporated Lyons Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Fortune is a 5-foot-6, 150-pound woman with hazel eyes and gray and dark hair, the sheriff’s office said. She was wearing a beige overcoat and black pants when she went missing, and may be carrying a silver or gray backpack with black stripes.

The sheriff’s office said Fortune may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency number at 847-635-1188.