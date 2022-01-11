64-year-old man grazed by bullet while driving in Logan Square

A 64-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while driving Monday night in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man was traveling northbound in the 1800 block of North Kedzie about 10:35 p.m. when an occupant in a black SUV shot at him, according to Chicago police.

The man sustained a graze wound to his head and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.