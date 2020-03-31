6th chief judge’s office employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

The office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Wednesday that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the tally of confirmed cases within that office to six.

The employee works for the Social Service Department on the lower level of the Daley Center and last reported for work on March 18, the chief judge’s office said in a statement.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the employee is being contacted, and the area where they work received a deep cleaning, officials said.

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 968 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 6,980. So far, 141 people have died from the coronavirus in Illinois.