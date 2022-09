A seven-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to a multi-car crash near 1st Avenue around 5:57 a.m.

No injuries were reported. All drivers involved moved to the State Farm Parking lot for a report.

There is no further information available at this time.