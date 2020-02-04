7 in custody after fight outside Bronzeville high school: police

A school resource officer was hospitalized and several people were taken into custody after a fight broke out Tuesday outside a high school in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers were called about 3:05 p.m. to the 3700 block of South Prairie Avenue after several people were seen fighting outside a high school, Chicago police said.

Wendell Phillips Academy High School is near that block at 244 E. Pershing Rd.

A resource officer tried to break up the fight, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after experiencing chest pain, police said. Their condition was stabilized.

Seven youths were taken into custody, police said.