7 motorcycles, 1 travel trailer involved in fatal crash on I-80

One person is dead following an eight vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said a large group of motorcycles were traveling westbound on I-80, west of mile-marker 126.5, when one of the motorcycles crashed, which caused a chain reaction that involved seven motorcycles and a travel trailer.

Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago, who was driving a Harley Davidson, died from the crash.

Seven others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was made available by ISP.