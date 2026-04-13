2 officers hurt, man arrested after domestic disturbance in Chicago suburb

The Brief Police responded to a domestic disturbance in Orland Park; a 26-year-old man was taken into custody. Authorities said he attacked officers, leaving two injured with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect faces charges including aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest.



A domestic disturbance in southwest suburban Orland Park left one man in custody and two police officers injured, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred Sunday in the 8600 block of 142nd Place.

Orland Park police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and encountered 26-year-old Daniel Schmidt, who they said was not compliant.

Police said Schmidt attacked officers and resisted as they attempted to take him into custody.

Two officers were injured and taken to Northwestern Palos Community Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and both were later released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the domestic disturbance.

Suspect charged:

Schmidt was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of aggravated resisting arrest.