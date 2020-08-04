7 relatives hospitalized after drunken fight at Jefferson Park billiards hall: police

Seven family members were hospitalized with minor injuries early Tuesday after fighting in the backroom of a billiards hall in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

The group began fighting with each other about 1:50 a.m., damaging a pool cue, pool table and a making hole in the wall, Chicago police said.

The fight took place at Chris’s Billiards, 4637 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to a law enforcement source, who said the group was intoxicated.

They were taken to hospitals with bruises and injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Police couldn’t determine the person who started the fight, police said. No complaints were signed at the scene.