7 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a male who fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

The male, whose age is unknown, was walking about 7:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 18th Street, when multiple people exited a vehicle and began shooting at him, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 6:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of North California Avenue, when a male approached on foot and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the neck and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 25-year-old was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, when someone shot him in the head and hip, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. About 5:15 p.m., he was riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the 8700 block of South State Street, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the neck and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Chicago police officers arrested a gunman after seeing him standing over a shooting victim in Austin on the West Side. The gunman had shot a 30-year-old man at 9:40 a.m. in the 900 block of North Lawler Avenue, police said. Officers had been called over by a witness and found the victim lying in the middle of the street gasping for air. An officer applied pressure to the wound and called for an ambulance. The man was shot in his lower abdomen and lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The suspect gunman was arrested nearby.

A 59-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 2:15 a.m., he was standing in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, when someone inside a passing gray sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck in the hand and brought to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

Minutes prior, a 22-year-old man was shot in Kenwood on the South Side. About 1:50 a.m., he brought himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his lower backside and leg, police said. He told officers he was in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue, when he was shot. Details of the shooting remain unknown because the man was uncooperative with police.

One person was killed, four others wounded, Monday citywide.