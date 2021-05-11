1 killed, 4 hurt Monday in Chicago shootings

Five people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man who was fatally shot and another stabbed during an incident in Austin on the West Side.

The two men, 34 and 40, were inside the bedroom of a residence in the 700 block of North Leclaire Avenue about 8:55 p.m., when the incident occurred, Chicago police said. Police sources said the pair may have been playing dice, and it was unknown if anyone else was in the room.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg and discovered inside the bedroom. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in where he was pronounced dead. The 34-year-old was stabbed in the chest, hand and leg. He was found in the backyard of the residence and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Witnesses inside the residence did not see the incident but reported hearing shots and loud music.

In non-fatal shootings, a 38-year-old man was in Austin on the West Side. The man was walking about 8 p.m. in the 600 block of North Leamington Avenue when heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. He was listed in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The boy was found about 6:15 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Emerald Avenue, and told officers he had heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a grazed wound to the neck. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Chicago fire officials initially reported the boy was in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 3 p.m., he was walking down the street in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue when two people approached him and one fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and leg. He brought himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting a 19-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park, The man was shot in the thigh about midnight in the 4400 block of West Adams Street, police said. He was uncooperative and did not give details on the incident. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Advertisement

Twenty-six people were shot, five fatally, last weekend citywide.