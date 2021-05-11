Man shot dead, another stabbed in Austin

One man was fatally shot and another stabbed during an incident Monday night in Austin on the West Side.

The two men, 34 and 40, were inside the bedroom of a residence in the 700 block of North Leclaire Avenue about 8:55 p.m. when the incident occurred, Chicago police said.

Police sources said the pair may have been playing dice, and it was unknown if anyone else was in the room.

The 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg and discovered inside the bedroom, according to police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in where he was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old was stabbed in the chest, hand and leg, according to police. He was found in the backyard of the residence and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses inside the residence did not see the incident but reported hearing shots and loud music, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said.