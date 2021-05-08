6 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night in Chicago

A person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the man was standing in a gangway between two buildings in the first block of North Menard Avenue when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, a 25-year-old man was shot Friday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 8:55 p.m., he was outside in the 5700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when two males approached him and one fired several shots, police said.

The man was struck once in the groin and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 10 p.m, he was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 600 block of West 31st Street when a male appraoched and fired shots into his vehicle, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, according to police.

Also Friday night, a 33-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 11:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Racine Avenue when a male suspect got out of a vehicle and began firing shots, police said.

He was shot in the leg and groin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was serious, police said.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting.

Just after midnight, the teen boy was dropped off at Norwegian Hospital with a gunshot wound in the leg, police said. He was in good condition.

He would not give details of the incident or the location of the shooting, according to police.

A man was shot early Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 43-year-old was walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Hermitage Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Forty-five people were shot, 5 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.