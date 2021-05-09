Man fatally shot by friend after refusing to give him money in Near West Side

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning in the Near West Side.

The man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a male friend about 4:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 13th Street when the friend demanded money from him, Chicago police said.

The man refused and his friend began firing shots, according to police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital by another friend who was also sitting in the vehicle, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.