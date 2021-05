A 23-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was transported about 10:25 p.m. to Mount Sinai Hospital after he was shot, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on his death.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.