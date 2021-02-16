7 shot Monday across Chicago

Seven people were shot Monday in Chicago, including an 18-year-old who was severely injured in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot seven times about 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He wasn’t able to give details about the incident due to the severity of his injuries.

Minutes prior, a 37-year-old man was shot in Homan Square on the West Side. Officers found him laying on the ground about 9:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, police said. He was struck in the back, shoulder, and leg but would not provide officers with any information on the shooting. The man was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot in West Englewood. The 26-year-old was on the street about 6:55 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone exited an unknown vehicle and began firing shots, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and the right flank. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized.

At the same time, a 56-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 6:55 p.m., he was on the front porch of a home in the 6900 block of South Maplewood Street when two people exited a light-colored vehicle and began firing shots, police said. The man was struck in the right leg and brought to Holy Cross Hospital where he was stabilized.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the hand during a domestic dispute in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 4:40 p.m., she got into a fight with someone inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Mozart Street, police said. During the fight, a handgun inside the vehicle went off and struck her in the left hand. The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition while the other person fled in a gray Jeep Wrangler.

A man and a woman were shot in Englewood on the South Side. They were sitting in a parked vehicle about 1:25 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue when someone inside another vehicle pulled up alongside them and began firing shots, police said. The 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach and elbow and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition. The woman, 25, was struck in the hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Fourteen people were shot, four of them fatally, last weekend citywide.