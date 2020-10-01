7 wounded, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two of the seven people who were shot died Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s first reported fatal shooting killed a 17-year-old boy in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking in an alley about 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, when two males shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Dailon Russel.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Less than an hour later a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.

Advertisement

The men, both between 20 and 30, were shot while running away from two people who were chasing them about 12:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Wood Street, according to police.

One man was hit in the torso and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

He was identified as Marqueese Hampton, 25, of Lawndale, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man was shot in the leg and left the scene on his own, police said. Authorities have not been notified about him showing up at any hospitals.

The two male suspects who were chasing the men fled the area in an SUV, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11 p.m. he was getting out his vehicle in the 4300 block of West 16th Street, when someone inside a passing silver-colored sedan fired shots in his direction, police said.

He felt a bullet graze his forehead and took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Earlier that afternoon a man was wounded in a shooting in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 19-year-old was in a car about 4:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue when three males approached and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

A man was shot and two other people, including a child, were hurt by broken glass during a funeral at Mount Hope Cemetery in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

About 1:15 p.m. a white car was blocking traffic while a funeral procession turned into the cemetery from 115th Street near Fairfield Avenue, according to police. The occupants of a black Dodge Challenger demanded to be let through the procession, and when the occupants of the white car refused, someone in the Challenger pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The shooter missed the white car but hit several other vehicles in the procession, police said. A 53-year-old man was hit in the left side of his back.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, Marionette Park Fire Department Chief Thomas Wendt said.

A 7-year-old boy and 30-year-old man were cut by flying glass, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting injured a woman near the Parkway Gardens housing complex on the South Side.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 22-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of her chest at 12:53 p.m. in the stairwell of a residential building in the 6500 block of South King Drive, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Four people were killed and four people were wounded Tuesday in Chicago.