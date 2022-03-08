70-year-old woman found beaten to death in Chicago; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - Police discovered a woman who was beaten to death Tuesday morning after a SWAT situation in the Edison Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.
A 70-year-old woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face around 10:42 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.
One person was taken into custody.
The nature of the SWAT situation was not clear. Additional information was not immediately available.
Area Five detectives are investigating.