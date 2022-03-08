Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old woman found beaten to death in Chicago; suspect in custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 1:24PM
Edison Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Police discovered a woman who was beaten to death Tuesday morning after a SWAT situation in the Edison Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A 70-year-old woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face around 10:42 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.

One person was taken into custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The nature of the SWAT situation was not clear. Additional information was not immediately available.

Area Five detectives are investigating.