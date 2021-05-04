71-year-old man reported missing from west suburbs: police

article

A 71-year-old man was reported missing Monday from suburban St. Charles and may be in danger, according to police.

Robert Muenster was last seen about 8:40 p.m. walking east on West Main Street near Campton Hills Road, St. Charles police said.

He has a condition that place him in danger, police said.

Police described Muenster as a 5-foot-8, 175-pound man with thin gray hair.

He was wearing a black and green flannel shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435 or 9-1-1.