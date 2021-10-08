71-year-old woman mistaken for intruder shot by relative in West Town: police

A 71-year-old woman who was mistaken for a home intruder was shot and critically wounded by her relative Thursday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The woman entered the residence around 9:32 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Superior Street when she was shot by her relative who mistook her for an intruder, police said.

The woman was shot in the lower backside and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The relative, who is a valid FOID card holder, was taken in for questioning by Area Three detectives.

