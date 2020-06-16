72 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 72 people died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 6,398.

There are also another 623 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide total case count is now 133,639.

The new fatalities in Cook County range in age from a man in his 30s to eight people in their 90s, IDPH said.

In the last day, laboratories tested 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341, IDPH said.