72 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 72 people died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 6,398.
There are also another 623 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide total case count is now 133,639.
The new fatalities in Cook County range in age from a man in his 30s to eight people in their 90s, IDPH said.
In the last day, laboratories tested 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341, IDPH said.