75-year-old woman dies months after Oakland fire

A 75-year-old woman died Tuesday after being injured in a fire months earlier in Oakland on the South Side.

Patricia Panalle was found badly burned about 7:05 a.m. Dec. 31 in her apartment in the 3700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and died there about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy ruled her dead an accident, saying she died of complications from burn injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office.