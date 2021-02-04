8 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

Eight people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot to death in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man, 31, was walking about 7:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Rockwell Street, when two males approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the head and chest, and pronounced dead on the scene. The shooters got into a vehicle and fled south on Rockwell.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were wounded in a drive-by on the Near West Side. About 10:40 p.m., the man and woman, both 23, were inside their car in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street, preparing to leave when someone inside a passing white-colored vehicle fired shots, police said. The woman was struck in the head and the man was struck in the knee and arm. They were both brought to University of Chicago Medical Center where the woman is in critical condition and the man is in good condition. After the shooting the man and woman continued driving and entered the Dan Ryan headed south. Illinois State police were not available for comment Thursday morning.

A 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. She was on the street about 4 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place, when someone approached her and fired shots, police said. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized.

About ten minutes prior a man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side The 27-year-old was on the sidewalk about 3:50 p.m. in the 800 block of West 52nd Street, when dark-colored trucked pulled up next to him and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck on the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side. About noon, the teenager was on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Division Street, when a vehicle pulled up next to her and someone from inside fired shots, police said. The girl was struck on the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, two men were shot during an argument in South Shore on the South Side. Shortly before 10 a.m., three men were arguing in an alley in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue, when one of the took out a gun and opened fire, police said. A 39-year-old man was shot in the arm and torso, and a 26-year-old man was grazed in his calf. Both of their conditions were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The shooter got into a dark-colored car and drove northbound.

Four people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday citywide.