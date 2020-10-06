8 shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

article

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally Monday in Chicago.

In the day’s first reported fatal shooting a 21-year-old man was shot to death in the Edens Expressway on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 12:18 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Elston Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Later in the evening a man was killed in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side, police said.

The 23-year-old was in a vehicle about 8:54 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue when two people got out of a white SUV and fired shots, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings a 40-year-old man was shot in South Shore on the South Side.

About 11:40 p.m. he was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said.

He was struck in the lower back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the 40-year-old was in the 7700 block of South May Street when he was shot in the mouth, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Minutes prior a man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing about 4:27 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Seeley Avenue when someone emerged from a gangway and fired shots at him, police said.

The man was struck twice to the right side of his body, police said. He was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

A man was shot and critically wounded afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was walking toward an alley about 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue when two gunmen opened fire, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 27-year-old man in South Deering on the Far South Side.

He was outside about 11:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Bensley Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, according to police.

The man was shot in his leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Thirty-seven people were shot, five fatally, last weekend citywide.