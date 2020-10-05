37 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago this weekend

article

Five people were killed and 32 others, including four teenagers, were wounded in shootings over the weekend across Chicago.

The first weekend in October followed a September that saw violence in the city decline as cooler weather moved in, although shootings and murders were still up 50% compared to September 2019.

Last weekend, nine people were killed and 41 others injured by gunfire in Chicago.

Monday morning

The latest fatal shooting happened early Monday on the Edens Expressway on the Northwest Side. A person was shot at 12:18 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Elston Avenue, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police. The victim was dead at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The person’s age and gender were not immediately known.

Sunday

Advertisement

A man was shot to death and another was injured Sunday night in Lawndale on the West Side. They were in a vehicle heading east about 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone fired shots from the passenger side of an approaching vehicle, according to Chicago police. The driver, 27, was shot multiple times throughout his body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died a short time later. The other man, 18, was hit multiple times and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Earlier that afternoon, a man was killed and another was wounded by gunfire in Roseland on the Far South Side. Someone approached the men, 18 and 50, about 4:50 p.m. and fired shots as they hung out in a backyard in the 11300 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. The younger man was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The older man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Friday

Another man was shot to death Friday night in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. Recardo Fonza, 26, was shot in the right shoulder and hip about 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 62nd Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A friend dropped him off at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He lived in Marquette Park.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and a teen girl was wounded in West Englewood on the South Side. Someone in a vehicle fired shots at 35-year-old Joe Winters and the 14-year-old girl about 5:45 p.m. as they stood outside in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, authorities said. Winters was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to her ankle.

Minors wounded

Three other teenagers were among those injured by gunfire over the weekend.

A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a West Side hospital Sunday after he was shot several times. About 4:45 p.m., he showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was listed in critical condition. Police said the location of the shooting was unknown Sunday night.

Early Saturday, two other teen boys were wounded in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. They were in a southbound vehicle about 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of South California Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, according to police. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while a 16-year-old was grazed on his right arm. They were driven to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where both were in good condition.

Other nonfatal shootings

In other nonfatal attacks, three people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Sunday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. The shootout happened about 3:05 p.m., police said. A 24-year-old man who was driving in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue opened fire on a pair of men, 20 and 26, who returned fire. The man in the vehicle was shot in the head and throat and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 20-year-old on the street was struck in the leg, while the 26-year-old was struck in the arm. Both were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the older man was stabilized. The younger man’s condition was not known.

The weekend’s first shooting left a 19-year-old man wounded Friday afternoon in Cragin on the Northwest Side. Someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot at the man about 5 p.m. as he waited for a bus in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

At least 22 other people were shot in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.