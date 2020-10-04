Three wounded in shootout on Sunday afternoon in Englewood.

Three people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The shootout happened about 3:05 p.m., Chicago police said. A 24-year-old man who was driving in the 5800 block of South Ashland Avenue opened fire on a pair of men, 20 and 26, who then returned fire.

The man in the vehicle was shot in the head and throat and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The 20-year-old on the street was struck in the leg, while the 26-year-old was struck in the arm, police said. Both were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the older man was stabilized. The younger man’s condition was not known.

Area One detectives are investigating.

