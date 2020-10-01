Person hurt in paintball gun attack at South Side bus stop

A person was shot by a paintball gun Thursday afternoon at a bus stop in Englewood.

Authorities were called to a “person down” about 2:26 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Halsted Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Paramedics found a “young” male shot with a paintball gun at a bus stop, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

He refused to be evaluated by EMS, Merritt said.

Police did not immediately have details about the circumstances of the incident.

On Sept. 10, two men were by paintballs in the 700 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. A 29-year-old was shot in his eye and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. The second man was struck in the chest but not injured.