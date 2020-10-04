Girl, 16, missing from Englewood

article

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side for months.

Aniya Anderson was last seen June 11 in the 6300 block of South Bishop Street, and may be in the vicinity of the 12000 block of South Eggleston Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Anderson is 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.