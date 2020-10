A man was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 50, was shot in the abdomen about 3:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

