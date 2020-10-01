Chicago police release images of downtown looting suspects

Police released surveillance video and photos Wednesday of more people wanted in connection with downtown looting in August.

The suspects shown in the surveillance images allegedly stole products from a business about 3:24 a.m. Aug. 10 in the first block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

Looting broke out that day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.