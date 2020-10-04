17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds dropped off at Chicago hospital

A teenage boy was dropped off at a West Side hospital Sunday in critical condition after being shot several times.

About 4:45 p.m., the boy, 17, showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said. He was listed in critical condition.

Police said the location of the shooting was unknown Sunday evening. Further details were not immediately available.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

