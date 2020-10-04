Man shot by Rockford police during traffic stop in critical condition

A 21-year-old man shot by Rockford police during a traffic stop remains in critical condition.

The Rockford Register star says police Friday evening tried to stop the man who was allegedly wanted on warrants including for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery.

Police allege the man drove off, crashed into another vehicle, fled and approached another motorist while appearing to have a weapon.

That's when police fired shots. However, a weapon was not recovered from the scene. The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.

PLANE CRASHES, CATCHES FIRE AFTER DEPARTING FROM ROCKFORD AIRPORT

ILLINOIS MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR RAPING CHILD WHO GOT HIV

FORMER ILLINOIS LAWMAKER RAISES BOND MONEY FOR ARRESTED PROTESTERS