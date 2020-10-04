Boy recovering after being shot in Calumet City
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A boy is recovering after being shot Friday in south suburban Calumet City.
The boy, whose exact age was not disclosed, was wounded in a shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, Calumet City police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he is recovering.
Police did not respond to a request for further details.
Calumet City detectives are investigating.
BABY DIES OF CHILD ABUSE IN CALUMET CITY
ATM SERVICER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT CALUMET CITY BANK
Advertisement