Boy recovering after being shot in Calumet City

Calumet City
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A boy is recovering after being shot Friday in south suburban Calumet City.

The boy, whose exact age was not disclosed, was wounded in a shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue, Calumet City police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he is recovering.

Police did not respond to a request for further details.

Calumet City detectives are investigating.

