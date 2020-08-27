Infant dies of child abuse in Calumet City: autopsy

A 3-month-old boy died Monday from child abuse in south suburban Calumet City, according to an autopsy.

Adolphus McDonald Jr. was pronounced dead at 12:33 p.m. at Comer Children’s Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He suffered injuries from child abuse about 6 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 300 block of Greenbay Avenue in Calumet City, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Calumet City police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.