One dead, one wounded in shooting in Roseland

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Someone approached the men, 18 and 50, about 4:50 p.m. and fired shots as they hung out in a backyard in the 11300 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.

The younger man was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The older man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

THREE SHOT IN ROSELAND

MAN MISSING FROM ROSELAND

Advertisement

CHARGES FILED AFTER OFFICERS ARE HURT ARRESTING MAN WITH KNIFE IN ROSELAND