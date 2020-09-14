3 shot in Roseland

Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday in Roseland on the South Side.

About 5:43 p.m., they were in the 400 block of East 111th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A female was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A man, 46, was shot in the leg while a 41-year-old woman was struck in the foot, police said. Both were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where they were stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.