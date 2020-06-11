8 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Eight people were shot and two killed Wednesday in Chicago.

In the latest fatal shooting, a 27-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found the men with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the head, back and leg, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as being Denzail Gresham. He lived in Lawndale.

Another man, 31, was shot in the lower back and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The third man, 27, was shot in the wrist and is in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

Early Wednesday, a man was shot to death in Old Town on the North Side.

Officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds about 2:10 a.m. in the hallway of a building in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While responding to the shooting, officers saw a man running from the scene and chased him onto the roof of a building in the 1400 block of North Cleveland Avenue, police said. The officers found a gun and took the man into custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as being Courtney Horton. He lived in Homan Square.

In non-fatal shootings, a 21-year-old man was wounded in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

He was standing outside a home about 9:18 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue when someone shot him in the shoulder and abdomen, police said. He told officers he was unable to recall details about the incident.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was on the street about 6:11 p.m. on South Sawyer Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. The 17-year-old was hit in the calf, hand and groin area.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was on the sidewalk about 4:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle, according to police. He was hit once in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The day’s first reported shooting left a woman wounded in Chatham on the South Side.

The woman, 28, was driving about 1:40 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a male on foot opened fire, striking her in the abdomen, police said.

The woman drove herself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, police said.

Nine people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.