8 shot Thursday in Chicago

Eight people were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

The boy was indoors about 1:35 a.m. when gunfire erupted outside, sending at least one bullet into the home on South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said. He was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Five people were shot within a two-hour span Thursday evening.

The latest shooting happened in West Englewood, where a 34-year-old man was wounded.

About 10:45 p.m., the man was walking to his vehicle in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the shoulder, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was critically wounded after being shot in Chatham on the South Side.

Someone walked up to the 25-year-old about 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South King Drive and shot him in the abdomen and foot, police said. He was found in the doorway of a gas station and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Less than an hour before that, a woman was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 53-year-old was outside a home about 9:02 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone in a passing gray Chevrolet Tahoe opened fire, police said. She was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police sources said the woman may not have been the intended target of the shooting.

Two minutes earlier, two men were shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The pair was with a group about 9 p.m. near an alley in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue when two people walked up with guns and fired shots, police said. One man, 27, was struck in the leg while the other, 35, was struck in the foot. They took themselves to Stroger Hospital, where they were both in good condition.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman was shot in Austin on the West Side.

She was on the sidewalk exchanging information about a crash about 5:09 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Division Street when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, police said. The 30-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. She was not thought to be the intended target of the shooting.

A man was shot Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 20, was shot by someone he knew while standing outside about 7:25 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Perry Avenue, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and his condition was stabilized.

The alleged shooter, 52-year-old Ernest Wilson, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm as well as attempted first-degree murder, police said. He is due in bond court Friday.

Fifteen people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, one of them fatally.