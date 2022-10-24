8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police say the child victim was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The 8-year-old was taken to Comer's Children Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say they believe the shooting was an accidental discharge.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.