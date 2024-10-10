8-year-old boy shot in South Side home, person of interest detained: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy is hospitalized following a shooting at a home on the South Side, with a person of interest now in custody, according to Chicago police.
The incident happened at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of W. 87th Street.
The boy was shot in the chest inside a home by someone he knows, according to CPD. Further details on what happened haven't been released.
The child was taken to Christ Hospital and is listed in fair condition.
A person of interest was taken into custody and a gun was recovered by CPD. The investigation is ongoing.