8-year-old girl is shot and killed in Chicago when 'known offenders' open fire

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head and killed on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

Melissa Ortega was walking along Pulaski near West 26th with her guardian n the Little Village neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. when she was shot. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Police said that "known offenders" had opened fire at a 26-year-old man who was walking out of a store and the girl was an innocent victim. The 26-year-old was also shot and was hospitalized in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS