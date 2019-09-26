8-year-old Texas boy suffers brain injury after attack by bullies
HOUSTON - A family in the Houston suburb of Tomball says their 8-year-old student was treated for a traumatic brain injury after being attacked by bullies at school.
Christian Boynton’s older sister said he was attacked by three other students in the bathroom of his elementary school.
He was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital.
“They decided that they needed to rush him to the hospital where they did x-rays. It was discovered he actually suffered traumatic brain injuries,” Kailee Boynton said.
“Bullying is a crime. Another innocent child has fallen victim to the hateful acts of a BULLY,” she expressed on Facebook.
The third grader is now out of the hospital and at home recovering.
The Tomball Independent School District released a statement saying it is investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved.
"Tomball ISD is aware of an incident in the bathroom between several students at one of our elementary schools that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital with an injury. That student has since been released home. Out of respect for the family and the student’s privacy, we are not providing any more details on the incident at this time. We are thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved. As always, student safety is our first priority in Tomball ISD.”