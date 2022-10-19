80-year-old arrested for bringing guns near Capitol Hill

An 80-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Capitol Police found a suspicious van parked illegally minutes away from the Supreme Court Building.

According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police K-9 Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

U.S. Capitol police said they detained two men and one woman who told them they were in the area to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.

After police said the driver — 80-year-old Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill Georgia — admit the vehicle contained weapons inside, officers found three guns: two handguns and a shotgun.

Payne was arrested since all weapons are prohibited on Capitol grounds.

A pipe and containers were also later found in the van, so the USCP Hazardous Incident Response Division conducted a search and cleared the van.

Payne was charged with unlawful activities for bringing the weapons near the Capitol.

The Library of Congress had to be evacuated during the investigation and officials closed off several roads near Capitol Hill, including East Capitol Street between First and Third Street, and Second Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue.



