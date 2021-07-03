88 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago during July 4th weekend

Fourteen people have been killed and at least 74 others wounded in shootings since Friday night across Chicago over the long holiday weekend, including a least five children shot since Sunday afternoon.

Two people were killed and at least four were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, in a shooting early Monday in Washington Park on the South Side.

The Washington Park attack happened around the same time that a 6-year-old girl and a woman were shot in West Pullman, and about four hours after an 11-year-old boy and a man were shot in Brainerd on the South Side.

Late Sunday afternoon, a 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg, also in West Pullman.

The Washington Park shooting happened around 1:05 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Wabash when a car drove by a group of people and someone inside began firing, according to Chicago police.

A 21-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Another man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the same hospital, police said.

The 12-year-old was struck in the buttocks and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to the hospital and stabilized, police said.

A woman, 29, was struck in the elbow and taken to the hospital in good condition, police said. The sixth victim, a 34-year-old woman, suffered two graze wounds and was released on the scene in good condition, police said.

CPD commander, sergeant shot on West Side.

A Chicago police commander and a sergeant were shot and wounded early Monday while dispersing a crowd on the West Side.

The officers were hit when someone on foot fired at the crowd around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

The commander was struck in the foot and the sergeant was grazed in the leg, according to police. Both officers were transported to Stroger Hospital. The shooter has not been located, police said.

1 killed, 1 hurt in Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The men were outside just after 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Kildare Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

One man, about 30 years old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police. He has not yet been identified. The other man, 62, suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Woman shot to death in Austin

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:45 p.m., two men and a woman were standing in an alley in the first block of North Menard Avenue when a 33-year-old man began shooting at them, police said.

A woman, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A man, 32, was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another man, 49, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to the same hospital where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

A 49-year-old man, who was a concealed carry license holder, witnessed the incident and shot at the offender, according to police.

The offender, a 33-year-old man, was struck in the arm and hip, police said. He was placed into custody and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Old Town fatal shooting

Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, a man was walking across the street in the 200 block of West Division Street when someone approached him and the two exchanged words, police said. The other person then began firing several shots towards the man, striking him in the torso, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

Teen killed on Near West Side

A 19-year-old man was killed while riding in a vehicle late Saturday on the Near West Side.

Just after 11 p.m., the teen was riding as a passenger in a vehicle in the 2600 block of West Van Buren Street when someone fired several shots, police said.

He suffered five gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Little Village shooting

A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 7 p.m., a concerned citizen called in a tip about a vehicle driving slowly and bumping against a curb, police said. Responding officers found the man, thought to be about 20 years old, inside the vehicle in the 4200 block of South Cicero Avenue with three gunshot wounds to the torso, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Two other men, 32 and 27, were struck in the arm and taken to the same hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Teen shot to death in Belmont Cragin

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the teen lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, police said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Last weekend, ten people were killed and 68 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Amid the notoriously violent weekend, the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Sunday hosted a Fourth of July cookout and party at the Concordia Place Apartments on the Far South Side.

At the event, Jackson urged people to put down their guns and called on city officials, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, to actively work together to tamp down gun violence.

"The finger-pointing must end," Jackson said.

He later added that, "We need better and we deserve better."

Jackson’s comments come two days after City Council members spent six hours interrogating Brown over his plans to curb the latest surge in summertime gun violence.

"We urge people… to put down their guns, stop the violence. Of course, when they see violence — [an] attempt to overthrow our government and they’re treated with kid gloves, it decreases the message: If you pick up a gun and shoot somebody, you’re not walking away," Jackson said. "We deserve a better America."