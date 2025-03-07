9 businesses targeted in Highland Park burglary spree, police say

The Brief Nine businesses in Highland Park were burglarized early Friday morning, with six in downtown and three in the Crossroads Business District. Police are investigating, with the vehicle used in the crimes linked to a commercial burglary in Deerfield. Details about the stolen items and suspects remain limited as authorities continue their investigation.



A wave of burglaries hit nine businesses across Highland Park early Friday, and police are working to track down the culprits behind the crime spree.

What we know:

Six businesses in downtown Highland Park and three in the Crossroads Business District along Skokie Valley Road were affected, according to police.

The burglaries unfolded just minutes apart. The first incident happened just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle used in the burglaries was reported stolen and linked to a commercial burglary in Deerfield at 3:38 a.m., authorities said.

The affected businesses include:

Michael’s (1879 Second St.)

Potbelly (1845 Second St.)

Dairy Queen (600 Central Ave.)

Jimmy Johns (332 Skokie Valley Rd.)

Chic Couture Nail Bar (181 Skokie Valley Rd.)

Highland Tobacco and Vape (1821 St. Johns)

BP Gas (695 Central Ave.)

Hearing Health Center (185 Skokie Valley Rd.)

Vacant space (600 Central Ave.)

Business owners have received guidance on crime deterrence and prevention, according to city officials.

What they're saying:

Kimvi Nguyen, the owner of Chic Couture Nail Bar, said she woke up to a call from police notifying her of the incident and rushed to her store.

"The [suspects] broke in the door," Nguyen said. "So mad, I’m feeling like there’s no safety, you know."

Nguyen said her store was also broken into two years ago, but the thieves didn’t make it inside. That wasn’t the case this time.

"They took the cashier machine," Nguyen said.

Nguyen estimates there were several hundred dollars inside. While she was left with a mess to clean up, she still managed to open on time for her customers.

The ordeal has left business owners frustrated, but at the same time, uplifted by the community's support.

The owner of Michael’s Grill & Salad Bar, Ryan Johnson, shared the following statement with FOX 32 Chicago on Friday:

"On National Employee Appreciation Day, I couldn’t be more appreciative and proud of the team at Michael’s to work quickly and diligently to have us back open for business today. We are moving forward to support our community today like we do every day, and the outpouring of support we have already received is just another reminder of why we love this community. Thank you to the Highland Park Police, Lake Forest Police Department, the city of Highland Park and all our community members that have helped us today. We look forward to serving everyone today and every day."

On Friday night, residents of Highland Park and nearby communities visited the city to rally around the small business that were impacted.

"I own a family-owned business as well, so I feel for these business owners," said Jeff Burrows, who lives in Deerfield. "We wanted to come out and show our support for local businesses and really give back to the community."

Support—for the locally-owned businesses that help keep Highland Park strong.

"They’re a small business and I wanted to support them and give them money," Alexis Burrows said of her visit to Dairy Queen with her dad.

What we don't know:

Details about the burglaries, including what was taken, have not been released. Information on the suspect(s) remains limited.

What's next:

The Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Highland Park police departments responded to the burglaries.

Deerfield and Highland Park police are still investigating.