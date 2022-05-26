9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

Nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

A man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 38, was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified. The other man, 41, suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, back and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

In other shootings, two men were hurt in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 58 and 61, were near the sidewalk about 2 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, police said.

The 58-year-old was struck in the elbow while the other was shot in the side, police said. Both men self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

Wednesday night, a man was wounded in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was standing on the street about 9:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a suspect approached him and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least four others were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.