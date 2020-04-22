9 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

article

Nine people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest fatal shooting claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in South Deering on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:35 p.m. found the man unresponsive in an alley in the 10600 block of South Calhoun Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Two brothers were shot Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side, leaving one of them dead.

The attack happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Iowa Street, according to police. A gunman exited a car and shot at them before driving off.

One man, 29, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other, 54, was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin in serious condition.

Advertisement

A law enforcement source said the men were brothers.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was grazed in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

The man, 22, was walking about 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Pershing Road when two males approached and asked what gang he was in, police said. The 22-year-old ran and the males opened fire, grazing him on the arm.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He has since been released.

About fifteen minutes prior, a man was shot in Jeffrey Manor on the South Side.

The man, 18, was getting out of a vehicle about 10 pm. in the 9900 block of South Oglesby Avenue when someone shot him in the ankle, police said. He took himself to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, where he was in good condition.

The man told officers he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 6:40 p.m., the 19-year-old was in the 10100 block of South LaSalle Street when someone in a passing gold-colored vehicle opened fire, police said.

The man ran home with a gunshot wound to the calf, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

Hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Edgewater Beach on the North Side.

He was on a sidewalk about 4:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue when someone in a white sedan opened fire, police said.

The man was struck five times throughout his body taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The suspected shooter was described as a male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

A 28-year-old man was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 8:50 a.m. in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshots in both legs, and listed in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 41-year-old man was wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

He was driving about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the leg in the 7200 block of South Green Street, police said. He told officers he did not see a shooter and does not know where the shot came from.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in good condition, police said.

Monday nine people were shot and three of them killed citywide.