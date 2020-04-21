9 shot, 3 fatally Monday in Chicago

Nine people were shot, three fatally, Monday in Chicago, including a 28-year-old woman who was killed, and two men who were wounded in Back of the Yards.

Vanisha Washington and the two men were riding in a vehicle about 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street when they heard gunfire and realized they were shot, authorities said. They kept driving and stopped in the 1500 block of West 47th Street where authorities responded.

Washington was shot in the armpit and shoulder, and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, and a 27-year-old man was struck in the arm and shoulder, Chicago police said. They were both taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Three hours earlier, a man was killed in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The 30-year-old was found about 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lexington Street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

About the same time on the Far South Side, a man was found fatally shot in a backyard in West Pullman. A man in his 20s was found about 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Parnell Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He died at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 10:52 p.m. he got into an argument with someone inside a home on South Ellis Avenue and began fighting, police said. The person then pulled out a gun and shot him in the abdomen. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

About 6:40 p.m., a man was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 76th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The 30-year-old was driving alone in the northbound lanes when someone shot him from within another vehicle. He took himself to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. Northbound lanes were closed until 8:50 p.m. for an investigation.

About 3:36 p.m., a 46-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Albany Park on the North Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Hutchinson Street when someone in a dark vehicle traveling east shot him, police said.

The man was struck five times throughout the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

He was sitting in a vehicle about 12:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 2300 block of East 75th Street when a male walked up and opened fire, police said.

Amstar is the only gas station on that block.

The teen was struck in the chest, abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend were 28 people were shot, five of them fatally, citywide.